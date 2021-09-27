Lena Dunham Marries Luis Felber

The couple tied the knot over the weekend, a source confirms to PEOPLE

Lena Dunham is married!

The Girls creator, 35, tied the knot with boyfriend Luis Felber, also 35, this weekend, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Felber seemingly hinted at the special occasion early Sunday morning by posting the song "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies on his Instagram Story with heart and alien emojis.

Reps for Dunham did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actress first confirmed she was dating the English-Peruvian musician — known professionally as Attawalpa — during an interview with The New York Times, published in April.

"It's been a few months. I feel really lucky," she said at the time, before calling her beau "the greatest person I've ever met."

Lena Dunham Credit: Lena Dunham/Instagram

In June, she shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis," she wrote in her caption. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life — wearing a lime green polar fleece snood — and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

Dunham continued, "Everyone who comes into contact with you — creatively, emotionally, accidentally — is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

She concluded her tribute with lyrics from "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies: "'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come.' Happy Birthday, Lulu."

Dunham also gave her man a sweet shoutout on Twitter a few days prior to the birthday post.

"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack [Horseman] as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face," she wrote. "In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."

The couple made their red carpet debut in August, attending a screening of Zola at the Sundance Film Festival in London. Felber wrapped his arm around Dunham as they posed for photos at the event and, at one point, planted a kiss on her forehead as she smiled.

