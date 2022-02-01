Lena Dunham Jokes She Has an 'Instagram Husband' While on Vacation with Luis Felber

Lena Dunham knows just who to turn to when she needs a good photo taken.

The Girls creator, 35, shared a few snaps from her vacation with her husband Luis Felber, 35, and credited her partner's great camera skills for her latest Instagram content. On Monday, Dunham posted shared two snaps — one of Felber kissing Dunham's cheek in one and a solo pic of the actress posed against a rail near the ocean.

"Mi esposo es un esposo de Instagram (Lu thinks it doesn't translate very well in Spanish, but damn I got me an Instagram husband!)" she captioned the series, tagging Felber's music account as the creative mind and photographer behind the photos.

Dunham and Felber tied the knot in September 2021. She confirmed the wedding date on her Instagram a few days after the official ceremony. "9*25*21 - that's how she became the nanny..." Dunham captioned a wedding pic of the couple.

Just two days after the nuptials, Felber opened up about his "soulmate" Dunham in conversation with The New York Times.

"I think when you know, you know. I've only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it's another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings," he said. "I'm way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena's the same. And I think — I'm going to sound cheesy — but when you find your soulmate, you just know."

The couple met on a blind date in London that was arranged by their mutual friend, Felber revealed to the Times, adding, "The first time we hung out, we didn't stop talking for, like, eight hours."

Asked when he knew he wanted to marry Dunham, Felber said, "There were lots of moments, there are lots of moments and there will be lots of moments. I'm not living in a Disney film where you're certain about who you want to spend the rest of your life with in one moment. Time is fluid and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend."

Dunham has also shared romantic words about her husband. While celebrating Fedler's birthday in June, she spoke about the couple's bond and how lucky she feels that they eventually found each other.

"When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon," she wrote.