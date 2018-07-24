Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Split as Longtime Producing Partners

Lena Dunham is now facing another major breakup — this time with longtime producing partner Jenni Konner.

After co-creating the hit HBO series Girls and re-teaming for the pay cable channel’s forthcoming new series Camping, the two have decided to go their separate ways, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While they each still reportedly plan to stick with HBO, they will do so with individual deals once their overall deal together expires this December.

In a joint statement on the matter, the pair said, “We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices. While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward.”

Lena Dunham / Instagram

Production has already wrapped on the first season of Camping, which the duo co-created as an American adaptation of the British show of the same name, but it is unclear what will become of that series and their other current collaborations, including their feminist digital newsletter, Lenny Letter.

Dunham and Konner’s friendship blossomed after they were paired up by HBO, which produced Dunham’s 2010 feature film Tiny Furniture.

“We became business partners as we became best friends because we were introduced through work. A lot of people share their primary passions with their closest friends but also feel afraid to begin an endeavor with them because they’re afraid that differences in managerial styles will create a riff,” Dunham explained in a 2017 interview with Konner for Lenny Letter. “I think the biggest thing when people ask me about working with my best friend, they ask, ‘How do you and Jenni keep it going on a day-to-day basis?’ The most important thing is rigorous honesty. That honesty doesn’t have to be unkind. Honesty can just be a commitment to keeping it real every day.”

Although the pair has enjoyed a lot of successes since teaming up to develop Girls, they’ve also grappled with some unexpected hardships.

In late 2017, the pair was ridiculed for stepping to the defense of Girls writer Murray Miller after he was accused of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau. The public response was so fast and furious that the two were forced to issue an apology for their statement. Shortly thereafter, the two again found themselves on the defense as Lenny Letter writer Zinzi Clemmons publicly left the site, accusing Dunham of hobnobbing with groups that employed “hipster racism” by using sarcasm to conceal insensitivity.

It’s unclear at this time whether Dunham and Konner’s decision to part ways has anything to do with these issues, however.

HBO has also not yet revealed a premiere date for Camping.