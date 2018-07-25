Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner may be professionally parting ways, but there’s no bad blood between the longtime producing partners.

A day after news broke that the Girls co-creators were ending their working relationship, Konner assured that there’s “no drama” between the dynamic duo.

“We’re super lucky to have eight years together, we just want to do different things,” Konner, 47, said Wednesday at a panel for HBO’s Camping at the Television Critics Association Summer 2018 Press Tour. (Dunham, 32, did not attend due to an illness.)

“There is no drama to be found there,” Konner added. “It’s just work, it’s just about the creative process.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After co-creating the hit HBO series Girls and re-teaming for the pay cable channel’s forthcoming new series Camping, Dunham, 32, and Konner, 47, decided to go their separate ways, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.



While they each still reportedly plan to stick with HBO, they will do so with individual deals once their overall deal together expires this December.

In a joint statement on the matter, the pair said, “We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices. While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward.”

Production has already wrapped on the first season of Camping, which the duo co-created as an American adaptation of the British show of the same name, but it is unclear what will become of that series and their other current collaborations, including their feminist digital newsletter, Lenny Letter.

Camping is set to premiere Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO, according to TV Line.