Lena Dunham: 'Every Piece of True Pain I've Experienced as an Adult' Has Come from the Internet

Lena Dunham is used to baring her body and soul both on her series Girls and through her writing, and she’s aware that openness may color her perception among some audiences, but the actress, author and director says she’s mostly trying to use her social standing for good.

Dunham, 29, tells Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s November issue that her mission in life is “to spread positivity. I know I’m not most moms’ idea of a role model, but I try to use the attention that comes with that wisely and not foolishly.”

While the actress – who recently launched a lifestyle newsletter and who has publicly taken a stand against the negativity that’s found a home on social media – says she’ll still share life’s mundanities with her fans (“Yes, I will tweet about my issues with underpants”), she mostly wants to focus on “things that matter.”

“I love the Internet because it helped me discover everything that matters to me,” she tells the magazine. “But I also hate the Internet because every piece of true pain I’ve experienced as an adult – with the exception of death in the family and breakups – has come from it.”

Dunham, who stopped running her Twitter account because of body-shaming, says that she’s “been put to bed for weeks from reading things about myself on sites that used to be considered feminist gospel.”

Dunham tells Harper’s she still struggles to to feel “cool” when she attends star-studded Hollywood events, which may be the product of her insecurities from her online presence.

“Cool is when you do whatever the f— you want,” Dunham says. “I don’t feel cool now, and I certainly don’t feel cool when I go to industry events. If I do feel cool, I see a picture of myself later and I’m like, ‘That was a disaster.’ What I do feel is a freedom from certain kinds of pressures.”

Dunham also acknowledges that, when all is said and done (and scrutinized and subtweeted), her launch to notoriety at a relatively young age has afforded her certain benefits: “I’ve been really lucky. I got to do a lot of things before I was 30 that most people don’t.”

Girls returns to HBO in January, and Dunham’s newsletter, Lenny, delivers new issues weekly.