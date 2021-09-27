Lena Dunham's Husband Luis Felber Calls Her His 'Soulmate' and Reveals How They Met

"I think when you know, you know," said the musician, who wed the Girls creator over the weekend

Lena Dunham's husband Luis Felber is peeling back the curtain on their relationship.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday that the Girls creator, 35, wed her musician boyfriend over the weekend. In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Felber, 35, opened up about the pair's whirlwind romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think when you know, you know. I've only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it's another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings. I'm way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena's the same," Felber, who performs under the name Attawalpa, told the newspaper. "And I think — I'm going to sound cheesy — but when you find your soulmate, you just know."

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend the "Zola" special screening at Picturehouse Central on August 01, 2021 in London, England Credit: John Phillips/Getty

The couple met on a blind date in London that was arranged by their mutual friend, Felber revealed to the Times, adding, "The first time we hung out, we didn't stop talking for, like, eight hours."

"I'd been on quite a few dates in the past year. As someone who's quite open, I find you hold a lot back on your first three dates. Or first 10 dates," he continued. "I was just a bit fed up with that, so I just walked into the situation very myself, shall I say. And Lena liked that. And she's the same."

Asked when he knew he wanted to marry Dunham, Felber said, "There were lots of moments, there are lots of moments and there will be lots of moments. I'm not living in a Disney film where you're certain about who you want to spend the rest of your life with in one moment. Time is fluid and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend."

Felber and Dunham have been living together "for about four months now," he said. Prior to meeting the star, the British-Peruvian musician said he didn't know who Dunham was and confessed that he still hasn't seen her hit HBO series, Girls, which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.

"I've watched her current stuff. I watched Industry when we first started dating, and I scored her next film, Sharp Stick, which is out next year. It's a really beautiful film," he told the Times. "When you're an artist, you're living in the present, into the future. You're looking for the next thing. Looking back is a thing we shouldn't really do too much, to be able to move forward with ease. But I will watch Girls one day, to answer your question. I can see what an impact it's had on people."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dunham's last public relationship was with music producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff. PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018 that the two had called it quits after more than five years together.

Dunham confirmed her relationship with Felber in June when she gushed about the relationship on Twitter, writing in part, "Don't quit before the miracle."