Lena Dunham Holds Hands with New Mystery Man 6 Months After Splitting from Jack Antonoff

Does Lena Dunham have a new man in her life?

The Girls creator was spotted holding hands with an unidentified companion while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Monday — six months after her split from Jack Antonoff.

The two smiled as they walked one of Dunham’s dogs together. In one shot, the mystery guy affectionately kissed Dunham.

Dunham looked casual for the afternoon outing, wearing a blue and white shirt-dress for the occasion while her date donned a t-shirt and shorts.

Lena Dunham and Mystery Man WAGO / BACKGRID

Dunham, 32, and Antonoff, 33, called it quits in January after five years of dating but have remained close friends in the months since.

Last month, the actress shared a cozy selfie of the pair on Instagram. In the photo, Dunham leaned against Antonoff’s shoulder, while the Bleachers frontman flashed a big grin.

“Best friends 4ever,” she wrote alongside the image.

RELATED: Lena Dunham and Ex Jack Antonoff Exchange Flirty Messages on Instagram

She also jokingly wished her ex, who does not have any children, a happy Father’s Day.

Jack Antanoff and Lena Dunham Lena Dunham/instagram

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Dunham and Antonoff’s split, she briefly addressed the breakup during a livestream on Instagram, saying she was still wearing a ring that Antonoff had given her.

“I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

In March, Dunham was photographed out and about with a different guy, who she was seen wrapping her arm around him as they left dinner together.

Antonoff, meanwhile, has been linked to Carlotta Kohl; the Bleachers frontman and model sat courtside at a Knicks game in March.