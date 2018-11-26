Lena Dunham Says She Hasn't Spoken to Lorde Since the Jack Antonoff Romance Rumors

Lena Dunham is opening up about her strained relationship with Lorde.

In a new interview with The Cut, Dunham said she hasn’t spoken to the singer since her split from Jack Antonoff almost a year ago.

Just weeks after Dunham and Antonoff’s split, rumors began circulating that the Bleachers frontman and the “Royals” singer were dating. While Antonoff denied the rumor on Twitter, fans continued to speculate about a potential romance after Antonoff, who had produced her latest album, sat next to Lorde (whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor) at the 2018 Grammys. Some went as far as to suggest Antonoff cheated on Dunham with the singer.

While Dunham said she privately spoke with Antonoff about the rumors, she called the situation “so embarrassing.”

“It was awful,” she said. “I don’t think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else’s life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven’t talked since Jack and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn’t do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true.”

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Dunham, 32, and Antonoff, 33, had called it quits after five years of dating. Reflecting on their romance, Dunham said their relationship lasted “longer than it should have” due to her ongoing health problems. The couple split just one month after she underwent a hysterectomy.

“He’s a very loyal person, so he was not going to bail when the going got tough,” she said. “He literally held my hand while I got an enema on New Year’s Eve while his family celebrated. But when you’re sick, so much energy goes into making sure the other person is well that you’re not even noticing maybe our schedules aren’t compatible.”

“Maybe we want different things out of our lives,” she continued. “Maybe we have different attitudes about what family means. Maybe these essential questions that people have to ask themselves all the time are not being asked, because we just want to make sure that I don’t pass out at the grocery store.”

Although the pair has remained close in the months since their breakup, they also appear to have moved on romantically.

According to The Cut, Dunham has been “very casually seeing an artist she met through mutual friends.” Antonoff has also been linked to model Carlotta Kohl — the two sat courtside at a Knicks game in March.

“I thought I was kind of proving weird girls can have love too,” Dunham said of Antonoff and Kohl’s reported romance. “And now he’s dating somebody who looks regular and normal and like girls are supposed to look.”