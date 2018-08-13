Lena Dunham Shares Old Baby Name List She Made with Ex Jack Antonoff — and Tells Him ‘Love U’

Lena Dunham is still so close with her ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff that she decided to share a list of baby names they came up with in 2015.

“Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015,” she tweeted early Monday morning, alongside an image of the names, which appeared to have been saved in a document on her computer.

Briefly addressing the fact that many women would have chosen to keep that information to themselves, the Girls creator, 32, shared that she wanted “the world” to know about the crazy name the Bleachers frontman, 33, suggested “over and over.”

“I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested ‘Carrot’ over and over,” she continued, before adding, “Love u!!!”

According to the photo, the pair also mulled over the names “Oz,” “Shogo,” and “Gracious.”

Antonoff has yet to publicly respond to the post.

Although Dunham and Antonoff called it quits in January after almost six years of dating, the pair have remained close friends, with Dunham frequently sharing messages about him on social media.

For instance, last month she told her followers about a sweet text message exchange the pair recently had — and called herself “smart” for dating him as long as she did.

“I just texted @jackantonoff that I can’t stop eating sugar and he said ‘just be active but gaining pounds is a cool look!’ ” she wrote. “I guess I was really SMART dating him for almost 6 years.”

In June, she also shared a cozy selfie of the pair on Instagram, captioning the image “Best friends 4ever.”

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Dunham and Antonoff’s split, she briefly addressed the breakup during a livestream on Instagram, saying she was still wearing a ring that Antonoff had given her.

“I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

Although the pair remain close, they also appear to have moved on romantically.

In March, Dunham was photographed out and about with a mystery man, who she was seen wrapping her arm around him as they left dinner together. In July, she was spotted holding hands with another mystery man.

Antonoff has also been linked to Carlotta Kohl — the Bleachers frontman and model sat courtside at a Knicks game in March.