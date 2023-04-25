Len Goodman Predicted His Own Death Last Year — and Died One Day Short of His Forecast

Len Goodman had an idea about when he'd die, and he ended up predicting that he'd be nearly the same age as his father when he did.

In conversation with The Daily Mail six months ago, Goodman — who died Saturday of bone cancer at 78 — said he wouldn't be surprised if he died similarly to how his father did: unexpectedly at 79 years old.

"My dad had the right idea," Goodman told the outlet. "He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79 so if I go the way of my dad, that'll be next year."

Goodman would have turned 79 on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail also reported that the former ballroom dancer told his interviewer to write his obituary. "Just write: 'He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky.' Because that's just about the truth of it."

Weeks before that interview, the former Dancing with the Stars judge had just announced his retirement from the hit competition series.

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told PEOPLE of his plan to retire. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

Goodman cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the underlying reason for his retirement.

"Retirement looks like more time to be with family and friends and enjoy the grandchildren whilst they are still young and don't answer me back!" he told PEOPLE, referring to his wife, Sue, son, James, and his two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," he added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."

Ray Tang/Shutterstock

A professional ballroom dancer from England, Goodman joined DWTS as head judge during the show's first season in 2005. He served as a judge for the first 20 seasons of the show, as well as for seasons 22-28. He judged alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who have served on the judges' panel for all 31 seasons, one last time in season 30.

Goodman was also a head judge on the British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing, from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

His fellow judges were emotional on Monday as they reacted to the death of their dear friend.

"Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away," Tonioli, 67, wrote on Instagram, sharing a fun, candid photo of himself and Goodman smiling widely while in an embrace.

"I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars. [There] will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Bruno."

Inaba, 55, posted a video montage of playful moments between herself and Goodman over the years, referring to the late dance legend as "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And … A treasured friend."

"Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today's news has shattered it all over again. I can't believe that you're gone. 💔," she continued. "You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss."

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In a statement confirming his death, his manager described Goodman as "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

He died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by family.