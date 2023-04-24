Len Goodman's Most Memorable Moments on 'Dancing with the Stars'

As the world mourns Len Goodman, who died on April 22 at age 78, here's a look back at his nearly two decades as a judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The former professional dancer joined the dance competition series as head judge during the show's first season in 2005 and was joined by Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Goodman took his seat behind the judge's table for the first 20 seasons of the show, alongside Inaba and Tonioli, though took a break during season 21 before returning for seasons 22-28. His last break came in season 29 before returning in season 30 until his retirement.

From his famously critical commentary to his sweet sendoff in season 31, these iconic DWTS moments capture Goodman's good humor, big personality and keen eye for great dancing.

Receiving His Own Mirrorball, Season 31

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas weren't the only dancers who took home a trophy at the end of Goodman's final season. The show honored the British dance expert with a highlight reel from his Dancing with the Stars tenure before surprising him with the iconic Mirrorball trophy.

The crowd roared with appreciation for Goodman and he reciprocated with a brief speech to share his thanks.

"That is fantastic," he said after co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro awarded him with the glittering prize. "It's been such a joy for me being a part of Dancing with the Stars. I've had such a wonderful time and this is absolutely the cherry on the top."

Len Goodman gives a rare 10. Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty

Awarding Rare Perfect Scores, Season 25

Though he was known for his harsh critiques, Goodman wasn't afraid to give high praise and high scores when contestants were deserving. In 2017, the judge wowed competitors, viewers and his fellow judges when he doled out "A 10 from Len!" (as he was known to say) twice in one night.

Goodman gave his first perfect score after violinist Lindsey Stirling and her partner, Mark Ballas, performed a spirited foxtrot number. "That was delightful," Goodman said while judge Carrie Ann Inaba looked on in visible shock. He continued, "I loved the way every nuance in the music was transcribed into the movement that you used."

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their surprise even before Goodman gave his second 10 of the evening. "LINDSEY AND MARK GOT A TEN FROM LEN! THIS IS A BIG DEAL!!" said one user.

Online excitement doubled when the stern evaluator gave another top mark to actor Jordan Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold. "TENS TENS TENS," a fan tweeted in reaction.

Len Goodman and Shangela. Eric McCandless/ABC

Getting a "Crispy" Treat from Shangela, Season 31

Shangela served up an unexpected joke after she and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, danced a tango that Goodman praised as "full of content." The judge complimented the RuPaul's Drag Race alumna, calling the performance her "best dance that I've seen this season."

"Were my legs crispy?" Shangela asked Goodman, referring to his previous criticism of her legs not being straight while dancing. He confirmed that indeed her "legs were flexed," and in response, she pulled a fried chicken leg from the top of her dress.

"My mama said make sure I give you this crispy chicken to make sure that my crispy legs were just as crispy," she said, removing it from the plastic bag in which she wrapped the hidden snack. Goodman laughed along with the cheeky prank but ultimately decided not to have a bite. (Show host Tyra Banks, however, did munch on another leg stored in Shangela's dress.)

Having Feisty Banter with Tyra Banks, Season 31

DWTS fans had a field day when the most senior judge got frustrated with host Tyra Banks during week 7 of season 31. The comically tense moment began while Goodman was praising Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas's tango, which earned a near-perfect score.

"You just moved across the floor with effortless ease. I was transported to some club in Argentina," Goodman said in praise of the TikTok star and her partner. Banks then moved in to riff off of Goodman's comment, though it appeared that her intended joke missed its target.

"I heard the audience make a sound when Len said he was transported to a club in Argentina," she said while playfully imitating club sounds and pumping her arm. "What you talking about a club?" she prompted.

Goodman's confused and exasperated reaction — "I don't know what you're talking about," he replied with hands raised — inspired viewers to play along on social media.

"Len saying to Tyra 'I don't know what you're talking about' is amazing. We feel you Len idk what she's saying most of the time," one user joked on Twitter, adding a laughing emoji. Another DWTS fan simply wrote, "Rumor has it, Len still doesn't get Tyra's joke."

Going Head-to-Head with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Seasons 10 and 13

During their time together on the show, pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Goodman had a few heated moments on air. A particular exchange made waves when Goodman was critical of one of Chmerkovskiy's dances with his season 13 partner, Hope Solo.

Goodman called her dance the "worst dance of the season," and touted his tenure in the industry, to which Chmerkovskiy said, "Maybe it's time to get out."

Chmerkovskiy declined to apologize after the on-air confrontation.

In response to the incident, judge Derek Hough said, "I feel like the judges have been incredibly generous, but we're all very emotional."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another exchange in season 10, Chmerkovskiy and Goodman discussed the dancer's tendency to show off his physique. After completing a samba with his partner Erin Andrews, Goodman did not hold back on the pro.

"From week one, I've given you a seven every week. You're going to get another seven tonight and I'll tell you why," the judge said. "Because you should be getting eights, nines and even tens … You come out and show me a proper dance. I'm fed up, Maks, with shirts coming off. She's too good for that."

Len Goodman and Lisa Vanderpump. Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sharing a Dance with Lisa Vanderpump, Season 16

During the season 16 finale of the dance competition, Lisa Vanderpump returned to the dance floor with the rest of the celebrity cast after she had been eliminated earlier in the season. During a routine with her partner, Gleb Savchenko, Goodman joined her for a few steps in a sweet moment that was finished off with Vanderpump kissing her fingers and placing them on Goodman's cheek.

Len Goodman with Derek Hough and Nastia Liukin. Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

An Honor from Derek Hough, Season 20

Goodman made an extra-special selection on Judges' Choice Night in 2015. Pro Derek Hough embodied the dance expert in a number that paid homage to his career as a ballroom dancer. Toward the end of the routine, the judge even stepped onto the floor himself, taking a few spins with gymnast Nastia Liukin, who performed with Hough.

The DWTS legend addressed the emotional moment during the episode.

"For everyone, there comes a time when you can no longer do something. But you always think back to how it was and what it was like," said Goodman, who suffered from arthritis. Teasing his chosen routine, he added, "Derek is going to be me – only 20 times better and 50 years younger."