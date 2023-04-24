Len Goodman Looked Back on His Most Memorable 'DWTS' Moments in Final PEOPLE Interview Before His Death

Months before his death at the age of 78, Len Goodman remembered his favorite moments from his tenure on Dancing with the Stars.

The television personality told PEOPLE in November that there were "so many" memorable moments from his time serving as head judge on the Disney+ series from 2005 to 2022.

"George Hamilton doing the Paso Doble as Zorro, the Gay Blade, Jerry Springer, hoping to stay in [the competition] long enough so he could learn to waltz and dance it at his daughter's wedding, spring to mind in a flash when I think back," he shared. "But there are so many memorable moments… thankfully all captured on the internet for those who wish to delve back in time!"

The former professional ballroom dancer also relished in the opportunity to return to the dance floor. He recalled dancing The Twist with singer Chubby Checker live on the show in October 2011, adding, "That was fantastic, as he was my rock and roll hero."

Goodman also remembered performing with Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin in 2015.

"I got to dance the Viennese Waltz — albeit briefly — with Derek Hough's celebrity partner, Nastia Liukin," he said. "Dancing to a song sung live in the studio by Leela James ["Fall For You"] brought back such happy memories of my dancing past."

As much as Goodman enjoyed returning to the dance floor, he also cherished "meeting some of the great artists that have been singing on the show such Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder, Etta James, Rod Stewart, Gladys Knight to name a few… and meeting some of my sporting heroes, who either competed on the show or were watching in the audience, from the world of baseball, football, boxing, skiing, race car driving, and ice skating."

One of the show's signature segments "Dance Center," a play on ESPN's SportsCenter, also became of Goodman's favorite memories.

"I had so much fun recording 'Dance Center' for a few years with Kenny Mayne and Jerry Rice," he shared. "It always took twice as long as it should have done to record because we kept laughing so much!"

Goodman's manager Jackie Gill confirmed his death in a statement released Monday morning.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family, Gill said. He had bone cancer.

The former professional dancer appeared on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He was also a head judge on the British version of the show — Strictly Come Dancing — from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

"Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our 'Dancing with the Stars' family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance," the official DWTS Twitter account wrote. "We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the news of Goodman's retirement from the Disney+ dance competition series in November 2022. He later shared the news during an episode of DWTS, during which he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told PEOPLE. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," he added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."