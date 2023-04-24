Len Goodman's Cause of Death Revealed After Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Dies at 78

The former professional dancer and dance teacher had been one of the original judges on DWTS since its debut in 2005

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 01:12 PM

Len Goodman's cause of death has been confirmed.

The former head judge on Dancing with the Stars died from bone cancer, Goodman's manager Jackie Gill confirmed to BBC News.

Goodman died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent, England. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

The former professional dancer and dance teacher had been one of the original judges on DWTS since its debut in 2005. After starring in the series for 20 seasons, he took a break in season 21 before later returning for seasons 22-28. He officially retired from the role in 2022.

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “90s Night” – The 90s are back! “Dancing with the Stars” hits rewind with “90s Night” featuring special guest artists Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid ‘N Play. The eight remaining couples will “Spice Up Your Life” with individual routines and relay dances performed to iconic hits from the 90s. “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless
Len Goodman. Eric McCandless/ABC

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," he added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."

Goodman also served as a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing — the original U.K. version of DWTS — from 2004 to 2016. Outside of television, Goodman — who previously battled prostate cancer — poured into his dance school, Goodman Dance Academy, which he opened in Kent, England.

Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, and his adult son James, from a previous relationship. Goodman was previously married to Cherry Kingston.

Len Goodman arrives for 'An Audience With Beverley Knight'
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's one of my failures," Goodman told The Guardian in 2012 about marriage. "I've tried my best, but I do realize the common denominator is me; it's something I'm doing. My biggest trouble is that I'm selfish – I only like to do what I want to do. I've tried to change that with my Sue [his third wife]."

Goodman, who was 67 at the time of the interview, also told the outlet that the trouble with dying "is that everyone says you were nice. I would like to be thought of as genuinely nice. I would like there to be people who can honestly say: 'Len! Oh yeah, there was more good than bad in him.'"

Related Articles
Piper Perabo photographed at Faraway Farms Alpacas in Yorktown Heights, NY, on 4/7/23.
See the Women of 'Yellowstone' and '1923' All Cleaned Up in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" -CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI
Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'
Len Goodman
Len Goodman, Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Head Judge, Dead at 78
90 Day Fiance, Daniele and Talin
'90 Day' 's Daniele Vents About Yohan to Exactly the Wrong Person — Her Ex — After Blowout Fight
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen Is 'Done' with Rishi Even as Her Friends Look for 'Loophole' to Tell His Family They're Engaged
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Is Ready to Flee Oussama's Family 'Nest' — but He Might Be Kicking Her Out with an Ultimatum
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Gets Serenaded By Usher During Las Vegas Residency Visit
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Everage Creator and Comedian, Dead at 89
Luke Ressert Rollout 5/1
Luke Russert Reveals 'Horrific' Moment He Learned of His Dad Tim Russert's Sudden Death (Exclusive)
Bill Hader
Bill Hader on How His Real-Life Panic Attacks Informed His Performance in 'Barry'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actor Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Drake Bell Promotes New Music Hours After 'I Found Out My Wife Filed for Divorce'
Caitlyn Jenner (R) and mother Esther Jenner attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Caitlyn Jenner Announces Death of Mother Esther at 96: 'I Will Miss Her Tremendously'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Chris Hardwick attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Chris Hardwick Reveals How Tom Cruise Surprised Him with 'Rock of Ages' Duet at Comic-Con
Denise Richards pose on the pink carpet during Day Four of the 6th Canneseries International Festival on April 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Denise Richards on Her 'Spur of the Moment' Return to 'RHOBH' Filming: 'It's Been Actually Fun'
robin roberts
Robin Roberts Says 'We Can't Be Numb' to Aftermath of Deadly Mississippi Tornado (Exclusive)