Len Goodman's Cause of Death Revealed After Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Dies at 78

Len Goodman's cause of death has been confirmed.

The former head judge on Dancing with the Stars died from bone cancer, Goodman's manager Jackie Gill confirmed to BBC News.

Goodman died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent, England. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

The former professional dancer and dance teacher had been one of the original judges on DWTS since its debut in 2005. After starring in the series for 20 seasons, he took a break in season 21 before later returning for seasons 22-28. He officially retired from the role in 2022.

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

Len Goodman. Eric McCandless/ABC

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," he added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."

Goodman also served as a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing — the original U.K. version of DWTS — from 2004 to 2016. Outside of television, Goodman — who previously battled prostate cancer — poured into his dance school, Goodman Dance Academy, which he opened in Kent, England.

Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, and his adult son James, from a previous relationship. Goodman was previously married to Cherry Kingston.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's one of my failures," Goodman told The Guardian in 2012 about marriage. "I've tried my best, but I do realize the common denominator is me; it's something I'm doing. My biggest trouble is that I'm selfish – I only like to do what I want to do. I've tried to change that with my Sue [his third wife]."

Goodman, who was 67 at the time of the interview, also told the outlet that the trouble with dying "is that everyone says you were nice. I would like to be thought of as genuinely nice. I would like there to be people who can honestly say: 'Len! Oh yeah, there was more good than bad in him.'"