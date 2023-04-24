Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'

Len Goodman's Dancing with the Stars family is paying their respects.

The show's former head judge died on Saturday surrounded by his family at a hospice in Kent, England, at age 78, his manager Jackie Gill confirmed in a statement released Monday morning. He had bone cancer.

Tributes began pouring in on social media following the sad news, including several from Goodman's former fellow judges on the longtime dance-competition series.

"Heart broken [sic] my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away," wrote Bruno Tonioli, sharing a fun, candid photo of himself and Goodman smiling widely while in an embrace.

"I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars," added Tonioli, 67. "[There] will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno."

For her part, Carrie Ann Inaba posted a video montage of playful moments between herself and Goodman over the years, referring to the late dance legend as "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And … A treasured friend."

"Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today's news has shattered it all over again. I can't believe that you're gone. 💔," she continued.

"You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss," said Inaba, 55.

She went on to thank Goodman "for all that you shared with us," including "your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth."

"Until we meet again …✨, Rest In Peace Len 🤍," Inaba concluded.

Sharing his own tribute to Goodman, former DWTS host Tom Bergeron posted a collage of photos of the pair over the years with costars and more.

"A Good Man, indeed. 😞 #rip," he wrote in the caption.

Kym Johnson-Herjavec also posted a photograph of herself and Goodman, writing in her caption, "Heartbroken 💔 Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today."

She added: "Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed . Rest In Peace sweet Len."

Keo Motsepe, in his own tribute, wrote, "Rest well Sir Len. You will be missed 💔," alongside the hashtags, "#Legend," "#ThankYou" and "#RIP."

In the statement announcing Goodman's death on Monday, which was shared with BBC News, Gill said, "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78."

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him," the statement added.

The former professional dancer appeared on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He was also a head judge on the British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing, from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

