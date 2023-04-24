Len Goodman, Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Head Judge, Dead at 78

The former professional ballroom dancer died Saturday following a short illness

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 05:35 AM
Len Goodman
Len Goodman. Photo: Getty Images

Len Goodman, the former head judge on Dancing with the Stars, has died. He was 78.

Goodman's manager Jackie Gill confirmed the news in a statement released Monday morning. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family, according to the BBC. He had bone cancer.

The former professional dancer appeared on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He was also a head judge on the British version of the show — Strictly Come Dancing — from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

"Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement shared on Twitter. "He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Len Goodman
Len Goodman on DWTS with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Getty Images

Piers Morgan also shared a photo of the pair dancing together in a Twitter tribute. "More very sad news from the world of entertainment…RIP Len Goodman, 78 - welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan," wrote the TV host, 58. "Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the news of Goodman's retirement from the Disney+ dance competition series in November 2022. He later shared the news during an episode of DWTS, during which he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told PEOPLE. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," he added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."

Goodman, a professional ballroom dancer from England, first joined DWTS as head judge during the show's first season in 2005. He was joined by Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who have continued to serve on the judge's panel for all 31 seasons. Season 32 is due to air later this year.

Goodman served as a judge for the first 20 seasons before taking a break for season 21. He then returned to judge for seasons 22-28, before taking a break once more in season 29. He then returned for season 30 until his retirement.

Related Articles
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Everage Creator and Comedian, Dead at 89
Luke Ressert Rollout 5/1
Luke Russert Reveals 'Horrific' Moment He Learned of His Dad Tim Russert's Sudden Death (Exclusive)
Bill Hader
Bill Hader on How His Real-Life Panic Attacks Informed His Performance in 'Barry'
Caitlyn Jenner (R) and mother Esther Jenner attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Caitlyn Jenner Announces Death of Mother Esther at 96: 'I Will Miss Her Tremendously'
Tyler James Williams makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Tyler James Williams on His Starry Childhood, from Patti LaBelle-Backing Parents to Trashing Studios
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Chris Hardwick attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Chris Hardwick Reveals How Tom Cruise Surprised Him with 'Rock of Ages' Duet at Comic-Con
robin roberts
Robin Roberts Says 'We Can't Be Numb' to Aftermath of Deadly Mississippi Tornado (Exclusive)
Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Dick Van Dyke, 97, to Guest Star in First-Ever Soap Opera Role on 'Days of Our Lives'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Says She's an 'Active Dater' After Jay Cutler Divorce: 'I'm Having Fun'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Marin Hinkle and Rachel Brosnahan attend "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" FYC Screening at Steiner Studios on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,)
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' 's Marin Hinkle Jokes About TV Daughter Rachel Brosnahan Asking Her for Bagel Money
Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx
Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication: 'Please Get Well'
AMERICAN BORN CHINESE - "What Guy Are You" (Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)JIM LIU, MICHELLE YEOH
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Cast Reunites in Action-Packed 'American Born Chinese' Trailer
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Bowling Birthday Party with Sisters and Kids
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos
Star Trek: Picard Season 3
'Star Trek: TNG' Cast Says 'Cynical' Gene Roddenberry Would Have Been 'Thrilled' with 'Picard' Series
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Julianne Hough attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Julianne Hough Recalls Initially Passing Up 'Dancing with the Stars' Gig to Be a 'Respected Actress'
Lessons in Chemistry — First Look Apple TV brie larson
Brie Larson Turns a 1950s Cooking Show into Must-Watch TV in First Teaser for 'Lessons in Chemistry'