Leighton Meester on Possibly Appearing in 'Really Awesome' Gossip Girl Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

A promising day for Gossip Girl fans!

In an interview this week with Fox 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto, Leighton Meester, 35, teased fans if she'd be returning to her iconic role as Blair Waldorf in the new Gossip Girl reboot.

"I don't know maybe," she said, "I will say, you know… I've watched the new one, I do think it's really awesome."

The actress also spoke about how she feels about the new cast. "You know, I'm happy for them. I feel like they're doing a whole new thing… and I don't think that we don't fit in but — or I can only speak for myself — I don't feel like I don't fit in," she said.

As for her participation, Meester said, "But I will say… I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids, to the young, new generation, they're doing so awesome."

The star added, "So, that's all I'll say, for now, you know. You never say never."

The Weekend Away Credit: Ivan Sardi/Netflix

Though her answer leaves a mystery to her reprisal as Blair, fans can catch Meester in Netflix's The Weekend Away, which premiered last week.

The thriller follows new mom Beth (played by Meester), who takes a vacation with a friend and gets wrapped up in a mystery she can't escape from.

In the interview, Meester also talked about what drew her to the role, including how she instantly connected with her character as a new mom. Meester shares two kids with her husband, actor Adam Brody.

"I had a 10-month-old and so I was really interested in the perspective and in whatever journey this new mother is gonna go through," she said. "And then, of course, the other elements that are really fun because it's a real suspense, it's a real 'whodunit' and that was really exciting for me."

Meester added, "More than anything I think it was the fact that it was suspenseful and that I was truly in shock by some of the revelations and the red herrings in the journey this character goes on to find her missing friend."

The Weekend Away is streaming now on Netflix.