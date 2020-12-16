Leighton Meester and Husband Adam Brody Hit the Waves Together for Malibu Surfing Session

The couple tied the knot in early 2014, after first being linked in 2013

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are showing off their surfing skills.

On Tuesday, the couple was photographed catching some waves in Malibu, California, both rocking wetsuits to keep warm in the December waters.

The Kid Detective actor, 41, and the Gossip Girl alum, 34, stayed close in the water, riding the same waves together as they made their way back to shore.

In her cover interview for Shape last year, Meester revealed that surfing has become her favorite way to stay active, thanks to Brody.

"My husband also taught me how to surf, and in the last year, I got really into it," she said. "For the last six months, surfing has pretty much been my main form of exercise."

"I have found that when I don't have a physical result in mind when I'm exercising — it's not just about getting sore or getting abs or burning fat — I feel much more confident," the actress added. "I'm working on a skill, and that is so fulfilling to me. Plus, being in the ocean is such a spiritual experience that you forget you're getting a real workout."

Meester and Brody tied the knot in early 2014, after first being linked in 2013. The following year, they welcomed their now-5-year-old daughter, Arlo Day, in August.

In September 2020, the Single Parents actors revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Speaking to PEOPLE on expanding his family, Brody said becoming a father-of-two has been "pretty magical."

"It's such a crazy time for everyone and we're so, so, so fortunate that we have some of the security we do and have the flexibility with our jobs we do," he said. "We talk about it all the time and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."

"To be more or less quarantined during [this] time — the last trimester of pregnancy and the fourth trimester, if you will — has its benefits," he added of their time together during the coronavirus pandemic. "You've gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful."

Arlo, meanwhile, is "very excited" and "very happy" to be a big sister, Brody said — and the parents have "made sure we get to spend a lot of time together as a family."