From Privately Tying the Knot to Becoming Parents (Again!): Leighton Meester & Adam Brody's Relationship in Photos
An O.C. and Gossip Girl Crossover
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester met in 2011 on the set of The Oranges and delighted fans of both The O.C. and Gossip Girl when they started dating in 2013. Seriously, it was the television crossover of the decade.
Going Public
Their first outing as a couple was at the premiere of Some Girl(s) in 2013, which Brody starred in. Here they are with actress Mia Maestro.
First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage
News that the couple was engaged came in November 2013, and the notoriously private pair reportedly married in February 2014, in a hush-hush wedding.
First Red Carpet Appearance
The pair made their red carpet debut in 2014 at the Tony Awards, after Meester starred on Broadway in Of Mice and Men.
They're Ultra-Private
Brody told GQ in August 2019, "She’s more inherently private than I am. I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me. We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way. I’m not s------g on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us. We’re also not very active on social media."
Baby Makes Three
The pair welcomed their first child, Arlo Day, into the world on Aug. 4, 2015. The two have kept Arlo out of the public eye. Leighton explained to Refinery29 that while she doesn’t often talk about Arlo, “I am very proud of that area of my life. But I’m also really proud of ... the work I do,” adding, “I think the perception is: You’re an ingenue, or you’re an icon, or you’re a mom. There’s no in between.”
Seth + Blair = Forever
The pair admitted to Entertainment Tonight in their first joint interview in 2017 that they do have a laugh thinking about how Blair Waldorf married Seth Cohen. Adam joked that the pair have a “Seth and Blair day” and said that “it’s good for a laugh,” while Leighton said, “It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings ... but it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you,” she said. “It’s cool.”
In 2019, Brody told GQ that it wasn't bizarre to see the world lose it over two teen TV stars dating, but "to be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing. I guess love knows no bounds?"
They're In It Together
Here, the couple volunteers at Feeding America's Summer Hunger Awareness event in 2017 and arm wrestles with a group of children.
Work and Play
And they know how to mix work and play! Brody has guest-starred on Meester’s ABC sitcom Single Parents, as her deadbeat boyfriend.
Better Together
“It’s wonderful. It’s just fun to be on set with him. I love being at work, and then having my best friend come and work with me is just like the best thing ever. It’s so awesome," Leighton told PEOPLE of working with her hubby.
Throwback Fun
Plus, it gave us this amazing photo of the pair, both with luscious locks.
Rare Red Carpet
The spouses rarely make event appearances together, but they did both attend the premiere of Adam’s film Ready or Not this past August, with Leighton posting a photo of the pair on the carpet and captioning it, “me and my hero.”
Soon-to-Be Family of Four
On April 2, 2020, Meester was spotted out dressed in overalls and sporting a baby bump, meaning the family of three will soon be four!