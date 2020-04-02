From Privately Tying the Knot to Becoming Parents (Again!): Leighton Meester & Adam Brody's Relationship in Photos

The pair admitted to Entertainment Tonight in their first joint interview in 2017 that they do have a laugh thinking about how Blair Waldorf married Seth Cohen. Adam joked that the pair have a “Seth and Blair day” and said that “it’s good for a laugh,” while Leighton said, “It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings ... but it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you,” she said. “It’s cool.”

In 2019, Brody told GQ that it wasn't bizarre to see the world lose it over two teen TV stars dating, but "to be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing. I guess love knows no bounds?"