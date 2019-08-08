LEGO Releases Friends Set in Honor of Sitcom's 25th Anniversary — and It Includes Gunther!

The one when they become LEGO bricks.

In celebration of Friends‘ 25th anniversary, LEGO is turning New York City’s most iconic residents — Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey, of course — into toys.

Available on Sept. 1, the LEGO Ideas Central Perk set brings some serious nostalgia with its recreation of the sitcom’s iconic café. The set contains a total of 1,070 pieces for $59.99.

The squad’s favorite couch, as well as a sofa, armchair, table, a cookie jar with two cookies, and a menu board element are included.

The set also debuts seven LEGO mini figures for the six lead characters, as well as Central Perk’s barista, Gunther.

Image zoom LEGO

Image zoom LEGO

The mini figures also come with their own items inspired from the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard, Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box (which we know he doesn’t share), Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar (maybe a quick “Smelly Cat” sing-along?), and Gunther’s broom. Yep, sounds like a typical Friends episode to us.

Additional accessory elements in the playset (and no, you’re never too old enough for this one) includes a newspaper, 15 coffee cups and a “Reserved” sign.

Image zoom LEGO

Image zoom LEGO

LEGO’s Friends-themed set is just one product being released for the sitcom’s 25th anniversary. Last week, Pottery Barn launched an exclusive line of decor, furniture and tabletop accessories inspired by the show.

The collaboration includes fan-favorite items such as a Central Perk mug, a logo throw pillow, and of course, the Pottery Barn apothecary table that Rachel convinced Phoebe was a one-of-a-kind antique.

Pottery Barn is also offering a doormat with the Friends logo and coffee mugs highlighting some of the show’s greatest one-liners, like “You’re My Lobster” and “Joey Doesn’t Share Food.” It also pays homage to Friends‘ classic theme song with “I’ll Be There for You” wall art and a stylized print of the fountain scene from the opening credits.

Image zoom Pottery Barn

On July 29, Warner Bros and Superfly announced their own plans to celebrate 25 years since we saw the gang, in the form of an immersive pop-up experience, open to the public from Sept. 8 through Oct. 9 and costing $29.50 per person.

Located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, where the show was originally set, the apartment — called “The One with the Pop-Up” — features all the set re-creations, props and costumes that are seared into your brain from 10 seasons on NBC and endless rewatches on Netflix.

Fans can purchase the The LEGO Ideas Central Perk set starting on Sept. 1 at shop.lego.com.