Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Brings Back Dee Bradley Baker as Voice of Olmec

When the reboot of the classic game show Legends of the Hidden Temple hits television screens this fall on The CW, fans will hear a very familiar voice.

Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced the iconic talking statute Olmec during its memorable run on Nickelodeon, will once again lend his voice (and puppeteer skills) to the character.

"When we asked Dee Bradley Baker to return as the one and only Olmec – our giant talking stone head, and he said, 'Let's Rock,' that was all I had to hear…Olmec lives!" said Scott Stone, executive producer and a co-creator of the original series, Variety reported.

Legends of the Hidden Temple originally ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 1993 to 1995.

The action-adventure game show was first set for its comeback at Quibi, but was saved by The CW when the mobile entertainment platform went bust.

Popular elements of the original series — like the iconic team names (Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys), the Moat Crossing, the Steps of Knowledge, and of course, the Temple Run with those dreaded Temple Guards — will all be back, but there will be some major changes.

For one, the new reimagining will feature adult contestants over child competitors.

Kirk Fogg, the original host, will be replaced by writer, producer, actor and comedian Cristela Alonzo.