Quibi Announces Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival with Adult Competitors — in a Real Jungle!

Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back for new adventures in the new year.

The action-adventure game show, which ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 1993 to 1995, will return on the upcoming short-form streaming service Quibi in 2020.

Quibi described the revival series as a “supersized, reimagined version” that will have “many of the favorite original elements of the show,” including the Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and Olmec.

While the original series featured contestants between 11 and 14 years old, Quibi’s series will feature “grown up” competitors. The entire set will be taken out of the studio into a jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line, according to Quibi.

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” Scott A. Stone, executive producer and co-creator of the original series, said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Nickelodeon and Stone & Company Entertainment will executive produce the new series. Quibi did not share if original host Kirk Fogg will be involved.

In 2016, Nickelodeon debuted a TV movie version of the game show. Fogg, 60, returned as a fictionalized version of himself, while Dee Bradley Baker reprised his role as the voice of Olmec.

Quibi’s announced content coming in 2020 also includes Andy Cohen in The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated series chronicling iconic and untold moments from his life. Zac Efron will go off the grid in Killing Zac Efron, which follows the heartthrob and his brother in the jungle of a remote island as they attempt to survive without food, water and technology for several days.

In Thanks a Million, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell and Tracy Morgan will choose an influential person from their early lives and give them $100,000 each, as long as that person passes down $50,000 to a similar person and that person hands off $25,000, and so on, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

PEOPLE’s former Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba will star in stunt-driving series Elba vs. Block with professional rally driver Ken Block. Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, will preside over real-life small claims cases in Chrissy’s Court, which also features her mom as the bailiff.

And Keeping up with the Kardashians fans can’t wait for Kirby Jenner, a spoof show following a comedian who pretends to be Kendall Jenner‘s less-famous twin brother.

Quibi is available on April 6.