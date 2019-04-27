LeeAnne Locken Is Married! Real Housewives of Dallas Star Weds Longtime Love Rich Emberlin

After 10 years of dating, Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin got married on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively report.

The Texas twosome said their “I dos” at the Cathedral of Hope — the world’s largest inclusive church — in front of a sprawling crowd of family, friends, and Locken’s Bravo costars.

Guests cheered on Locken, 51, as she walked down the aisle in a custom white gown by Texas-based designer Nardos Imam of NARDOS Design. Emberlin, 56, also wore a custom outfit by a local craftsman. He was dressed in a black tux by Don Morphy Prive Clothiers.

This is Locken’s first marriage and Emberlin’s third. He has a 20-year-old daughter, Elise, from a previous relationship.

PEOPLE first broke the news of their engagement back in September 2017.

Emberlin had popped the question back Texas State Fair in Dallas last October, where Locken discovered a “ginormous” 10 carat ring (a marquise cut diamond with two diamonds on either side to symbolize each of their hearts) behind a red balloon in a balloon pop game.

“It was the happiest carnival prize ever,” Locken told PEOPLE at the time. “I had no clue. Honestly, Rich surprises me every single time that he does something over-the-top, romantic and kind. I’m always like, ‘Wow your heart has such a huge capacity for love.’ The whole thing really just blew me away. I’m incredibly lucky.”

Since then the two have been furiously prepping for their big day, with the aid of wedding planner extraordinaire Steve Kemble.

Locken even lightened her hair for the occasion. “I want to look soft for my wedding,” she told PEOPLE in February. “I want to look angelic.”

Now that the ceremony is behind her, Locken is prepped for an “over-the-top, crazy fun party.”

“The wedding, I’m going to keep simple in the cathedral. Because I want to be respectful. But then the reception, I want to be a big celebration,” she told PEOPLE in February. “I want to do flower walls with neon signs in them for social media pictures. We’ve started going through a bunch of stuff. Napkins, silverware, personalized wine bottles — just different stuff. I want it to be such a fabulously fun party.”

And starting that next chapter with Emberlin is part of the reason she chose April.

“It signifies rebirth. It’s when spring comes and all of the flowers are blooming. It’s when all the dogwoods are in bloom. To me it’s a signal of God saying, ‘Life goes on. Here’s the beauty of life,’ ” Locken explained. “So April’s a month that’s always been precious to me.”