LeeAnne Locken Accused of Racism in Real Housewives of Dallas Midseason Trailer

The midseason trailer for Real Housewives of Dallas teases plenty of new drama between the cast members during their trip to Thailand.

In the trailer, tempers begin to rise after D’Andra Simmons wears one of LeeAnne Locken‘s L’Infinity dresses to a group dinner.

Locken, 52, becomes upset, convinced that Simmons, 36, was trying to “embarrass” her with the ensemble.

“You meant to embarrass me, and I know Kary [Brittingham] did,” Locken says after Simmons shows up in the dress. Simmons had told Brittingham earlier in the trailer that she’d never seen Locken wearing one of the dresses. “How is this not funny?” Simmons says in a confessional.

But Locken clearly found it anything but funny, saying in a confessional, “I didn’t throw the first punch. That bitch did.”

“She’s always f—’ drama,” Brittingham says at the dinner.

Later in the trailer, Locken still appears to be angry at Brittingham, who is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, telling Kameron Westcott, “But the little chirpy Mexican has to have her way.”

Locken also speaks to Stephanie Hollman, seemingly recounting something she would say to Brittingham, and says, “Come on, Mexican, I thought you were all Mexican and strong.”

Westcott and Hollman then tell Brittingham about what Locken said, which seems to bring about a group conversation about Locken’s comments.

“That’s your opinion,” Locken tells Simmons, who replies, “It’s not my opinion, it’s everybody in the f— country’s opinion, LeeAnne, for God’s sake.”

The trailer ends with a producer asking Brandi, “Do you think she’s a racist?” and cuts out before she can answer.

While Locken has not explicitly addressed the allegations of racism from the trailer, she retweeted some fans speaking in her defense on Wednesday.

“We all know @LeeAnneLocken is no racist, she was very angry and chose the wrong words, but we have not seen the rest of the season so let’s calm down, again LeeAnne is and does a lot of good she just chose the wrong phrase,” one Twitter user said in response to the trailer, which Westcott shared.

Locken also retweeted another fan who wrote, “OKAY @BravoTV @Andy what we are not going to do is use the rest of the season to paint a storyline of @LeeAnneLocken as a racist. WE ALL KNOW SHE IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM. Is this how you’re going to treat the women who literally makes the show. LeeAnne is Dallas housewives.”

