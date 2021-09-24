Lee Pace Reveals the Pushing Daisies Cast Fantasizes About Bringing the Show Back: 'I'm Game'

Pushing Daisies ran for two seasons on ABC from 2007 to 2009

Lee Pace is eager to make his way back to the Pie Hole.

Speaking to Esquire, Pace opened up about his short-lived series Pushing Daisies, which he recently rewatched amid its resurgence on HBO Max. The actor revealed that the cast has thought about revisiting the show.

"I mean, we always joke about it, fantasize about it," Pace, 42, said. "I know [creator] Bryan [Fuller]'s told me his ideas for it, and they sound so cool."

Though a revival isn't completely out of the question, Pace noted that it might be challenging to wrangle the team together.

"Everyone's busy doing different things," he continued. "I would love to be with everyone again. Yeah, I mean I'm game for it."

Kristin Chenoweth, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Field Cate, Ellen Greene and Swoosie Kurtz are also in the cast.

Pace recently told Entertainment Weekly that he has his "fingers crossed" for a cast reunion, but he refrained from sharing details about what it could potentially look like.

"There was such a magic to it at the time," he said. "I think it had to do with everything that [executive producer and director] Barry Sonnenfeld brought to the aesthetic of the show, obviously Brian's stories, and that basic concept."

"There's a kind of alchemy about that group of actors," he continued. "We had such a great time working together."

Chenoweth, for her part, previously revealed that she once suggested to the show's creator that Pushing Daisies be turned into a Broadway production.

"I loved Pushing Daisies so much. I would love to have a revival in any form, whether it be film, television," the actress, 53, told PopCulture in 2020. "I've even said to [creator] Bryan Fuller, 'How about a Broadway show?'"