Lee Lawson, Guiding Light Star, Dead at 83

Known for playing 7th Street boarding house operator Bea Reardon on Guiding Light, Lee Lawson had cancer and COVID-19 before her death on May 22

Guiding Light fans are mourning the loss of actress Lee Lawson, who died at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on May 22 at the age of 83 after a decades-long fight with cancer.

The uniquely sharp comic actress is known for playing Bea Reardon on the CBS soap from 1981 to 1990. Her daughter, Leslie Bova, shared the sad news in a Facebook post, explaining that her mother also had COVID-19 before her death.

"Rest, you brilliant woman ❤️," Leslie said Tuesday. "Thank you, mom. R.I.P."

Lawson was born in New York City in 1938. She made her screen debut on the CBS's Love of Life in 1965 and went on to appear in ABC's One Life to Live in 1979 (as Wanda Webb Wolek) before booking her role on Guiding Light as the owner and operator of the 7th Street boarding house (and a single mother of seven).

She appeared in over 50 episodes of the series, which aired its finale in September 2009. The show is the second longest-running drama in American television history, having aired for 72 years on radio and television.

Her last episode saw Bea appearing in a video message to her daughter Chelsea (Kassie DePaiva), to share sweet words of support on her wedding day.

Actress Marian Hailey-Moss remembered her friend with love in her own Facebook post Monday, writing "My down-to-earth, sassy smart and beautiful friend Lee Lawson is telling it like it is in a better place. A fine actress and a super generous friend. I'll meet you there Lee!"

In addition to her appearances on daytime soaps, Lawson also acted on a number of other popular programs, including Howdy Doody, The Gabby Hayes Show, Maude, Kojak and Equal Justice. She also starred in the TV movie Mason about a boy genius.

On stage, starred in the hit Off Broadway play The Knack (directed by Mike Nichols) before making her Broadway debut in the musical Hot September in 1965. She played opposite Lloyd Bridges in the 1965 comedy Cactus Flower, starred as the title character in 1966's Agatha Sue, I Love You, and premiered Max Frisch's Firebugs in New York.

Her role in the live tv production of Landford Wilson's The Sand Castle in 1970 earned he rave reviews. Other stage roles included My Daughter, Your Son (1969), The Plough and the Stars (1973), An American Millionaire (1974) and Teibele and Her Demon (1979).

After acting, Lawson achieved a lifelong ambition by gaining a doctorate in clinical psychology, and enjoyed a fulfilling successful second career in Los Angeles as psychologist and crisis counselor.

She was married to Joseph Bova from 1970 until his death on March 12, 2006. Lawson is survived by three children — playwright Christopher Stetson Boal, Gabriella, and Leslie — her sister, artist Susan Gray Arlow, and her grandchildren Wilder, Sterling and Gianna.

"Thank you for having Chris, me and Gaby so that we could have Gianna, Wilder and Sterling," Leslie wrote on Facebook. "We love you."