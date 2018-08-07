LeBron James to Produce Docu-Series Inspired by Laura Ingraham's 'Shut Up and Dribble' Insult

Laura Ingraham‘s words are coming back to haunt her.

Showtime has announced a three-part documentary series about the changing role of athletes in today’s political environment, boasting NBA star LeBron James as executive producer, Variety reports.

The show’s title? Shut Up and Dribble, a not-so-subtle reference to the phrase Fox News host Ingraham used in February when denouncing James’ criticism of President Donald Trump.

LeBron James Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Laura Ingraham Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“Must they run their mouths like that?” she said on her talk show The Ingraham Angle, referring to James and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant after James slammed the president for not giving “a f— about the people.”

“This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA,” she continued. “So keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Monday, according to Variety.

“If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, Shut Up and Dribble tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” he said. “LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective, and he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docuseries that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title.”

Shut Up and Dribble will premiere on Showtime in October.