Leave It to Geege: Get a First Look at Lifetime Show Following a Single Mom and Her Autistic Son

Geege Taylor is ready to make her "out of the box" family front and center.

The Atlanta-area single mom of two is the star of Lifetime's newest reality series, Leave It to Geege, premiering Jan. 12 on the network.

Geege has a daughter, Harper, and a son, Pootie, who is non-verbal and autistic. The show will also feature Geege's boyfriend Mark and mom Puddin', as well as Tyler, who works with autistic people and helps with Pootie's communication; and Nicky, one of Geege's closest friends who is also on the autism spectrum.

"I'm Geege and my autistic son Pootie lays down the dance floor that we all dance upon," she says in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the trailer for the show.

Later in the clip, Harper expresses her worries about being away from her brother.

"I was talking to Harper, you know how she's been worried about missing Poot when she goes to Italy," Geege says, before Harper admits, "I don't want Pootie to think that I left him."

Geege also addresses how to best help Pootie with his communication. "We're still struggling to find a really functional communication system for him," she tells a room full of people.

Ultimately, she tells the cameras, her goal is to change how people view and talk about autism.

"I hope one day to change the conversation about autism," she says, later adding, "To change the culture."

"My life is so full with this group of people," Geege concludes. "We are just so out of the box — I wouldn't trade it for anything."