Leave It to Beaver Alum Tony Dow Hospitalized with Pneumonia

The actor's agent confirmed that he "is in good spirits and is doing well" amid his pneumonia diagnosis

Former Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow is working through a case of pneumonia.

Dow, 76, was hospitalized with the illness on Thursday — after waiting more than 24 hours to get a bed due to COVID-19. His wife, Lauren Shulkind, first confirmed his diagnosis to TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, Dow's agent, Frank Bilotta, gave an update on the former television star's health.

"Tony has been diagnosed with pneumonia but is in good spirits and is doing well," Bilotta said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week."

Pneumonia inflames an infected individual's air sacs in one or both of their lungs, and it can also cause symptoms such as coughing with phlegm or pus. Cases can range from mild to life-threatening.

A representative for Dow did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, first confirmed his hospitalization on Sunday, saying the actor was first tested was tested five times for COVID — and all the tests were negative. However, Dow remained in the ER for 24 hours before being admitted. The medical facility was out of beds due to rising COVID-19 cases amid the delta variant's continued spread.

"On behalf of Tony and myself we thank you for your concern for him," she told TMZ.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shulkind said that Dow's doctors believe he will be released within the week.

Dow is best known for playing Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, which aired for six seasons from 1957 to 1963. He later reprised the role in the 1983 televised film Still the Beaver and on The New Leave It to Beaver between 1983 to 1989.