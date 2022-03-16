The six-part docuseries will also teach viewers how to draw characters from Aladdin, Frozen and Peter Pan after it premieres April 27

Disney Animation Artists Teach How to Draw Encanto's Mirabel and More in Disney+'s Sketchbook

We don't talk about Bruno — but we can sketch his niece Mirabel. And no, you don't even need any Madrigal Family magic to do so.

In the PEOPLE exclusive trailer for Disney+'s upcoming series Sketchbook, premiering April 27, Disney Animation artists draw some of the most beloved Disney characters and talk about their relationship with the work.

"My dream was to become an artist, but I was colorblind," Disney animator and character designer Jin Kim says in the trailer. "Animation — black pencil, white paper — I could do."

In the six-part docuseries, the Disney Animation artists will teach viewers how to draw six iconic Disney characters: including Mirabel from Encanto, Olaf from Frozen, Genie from Aladdin, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, young Simba from The Lion King and Kuzco from Emperor's New Groove. Each episode will focus on a different character.

"You don't have to be the best," Disney Animation story artist Samantha Vilfort says in the trailer. "You are who you are and that is more than the best."

Sketchbook comes from the creators of Chef's Table and will give viewers of all ages an understanding of how their favorite animated characters come to life on screen while also introducing them to the cast of real-life characters who make it all possible.

"This series is an unprecedented look at what it takes to bring these beloved characters to life," director and executive producer Jason Sterman said in a statement. "We are honored to feature this incredible group of artists who trusted us not only with presenting their skillset, but with sharing their personal, and often emotional, stories with the world. We're looking forward to audiences becoming inspired to hopefully pick up a pencil and put it to paper themselves."