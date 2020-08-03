LeeAnne Locken Teases a Potential Reality TV Return After RHOD Exit: Don't 'Count Me Out'

LeeAnne Locken announced her exit from the hit Bravo show in February

You haven't heard the last from LeeAnne Locken.

Locken, 53, may have left The Real Housewives of Dallas after last season, but the reality star isn't convinced that her time on reality television is done.

"I wouldn't count me out," she teased during an appearance on RealiTea With Derek Z. "Anyone who knows me knows to never bet against me."

"It always gets bigger and better," she added.

Locken announced her exit from the hit Bravo show in February after four seasons. Since leaving, Locken said she's enjoyed having the time to explore her other interests.

"For me, it was a lot of work because I was a lot of the storyline," she said, adding that she's working on both a jewelry line and a new book. "I see a lot of really great stuff in my future."

Locken's departure from RHOD came after she found herself in the hot seat last season for making racially insensitive comments toward her castmate Kary Brittingham during a group trip to Thailand.

At the RHOD reunion, Locken took responsibility for her words — which included calling the Mexican-born Brittingham a “chirpy Mexican” — and vowed to never say them again.

“I know every bone in my body, and I know I don’t have a single bone that believes in discrimination,” Locken said. “I believe in inclusion.”

“I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments,” Locken also said in a statement. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”