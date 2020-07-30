Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

PEOPLE Puzzler is based on the iconic word puzzles in PEOPLE magazine

Leah Remini to Host New Game Show PEOPLE Puzzler That Will Test Pop Culture Knowledge

Get excited, PEOPLE Puzzler lovers!

Leah Remini is set to host Game Show Network's new series, PEOPLE Puzzler, based on PEOPLE's iconic crossword puzzles and games.

Remini, 50, will guide three contestants as they put their pop culture knowledge to the test and attempt to complete sets of our crossword puzzles.

The player who has the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round, where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

Image zoom Leah Remini David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The show, which consists of half-hour episodes, is anticipated to premiere in early 2021 and is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment.

Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini will serve as executive producers alongside Jeff Krask.

Remini is best known for her role on the hit comedy The King of Queens, which ran on CBS for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. She also starred in the 2018 movie Second Act alongside her good friend Jennifer Lopez.

Remini also created, produced and hosted the A&E documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which won an Emmy for outstanding informational series or special in 2017.