Remini will replace Matthew Morrison as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance starting Wednesday

Leah Remini Explains Why She Makes Sense on SYTYCD's Judging Panel: 'I Dance Every Day'

Leah Remini may not be a professional dancer, but there's a reason she was selected to fill the judges seat on So You Think You Can Dance.

"Makes sense, why wouldn't I be judging!" the King of Queens alum — who takes her seat on the judging panel for the first time on Wednesday night — told Entertainment Tonight. "I love dancing, I love dancers, I love dance shows, I love artists. I got a dance studio."

Remini, 52, who hosts PEOPLE Puzzler on Game Show Network, also said she dances often, even if she's not a pro.

"People don't know that I dance every day, but that doesn't matter. I'm not trying to, like, make myself like, 'Oh duh, I'm a dancer, I should be a judge,'" she added. "I'm not a dancer, but I'm a fan of the show. I love dance."

Remini is replacing Matthew Morrison, who started season 17 as a host beside JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Morrison, 43, was removed from the series after he contacted one of the dancers on social media and asked for her phone number.

A source told PEOPLE the messages were "flirty" in nature, though Morrison denied his motivations were inappropriate when he sent the messages.

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

He then read the alleged message: "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things."

Morrison explained, "I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."

