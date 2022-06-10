Leah Remini Replacing Matthew Morrison as SYTYCD Judge After He Breached 'Production Protocols'

A source close to the show previously told PEOPLE Morrison was fired from the reality competition series for sending "flirty" messages that made a female contestant "uncomfortable"

"I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode," Remini, 51, said in a statement released by FOX. "I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!"

LEAH REMINI Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

The news about Morrison's sudden departure from the show broke on May 25, a little more than a week after the dance competition series aired its season 17 premiere.

At the time, Morrison said in a statement to PEOPLE that he was leaving the show after failing to follow "competition production protocols."

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison, 43, said in the statement.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Matthew Morrison Matthew Morrison | Credit: Mike Yarish/FOX

Following his exit, news details started to emerge suggesting the Broadway star was fired from the show due to behavioral misconduct.

A source close to the show told PEOPLE last month that Morrison was axed from the series "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source said at the time. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

The source added that Morrison and the unidentified female contestant "never met up off-set."

"It was just messages that crossed the line," the source noted.

Morrison offered his own take on the situation on June 2.

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

Morrison said his message allegedly read: "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things."

"The end," he continued. "I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."

