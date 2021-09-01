Leah Remini's PEOPLE Puzzler Game Show Gets Season 2 Premiere Date 

PEOPLE Puzzler, which debuted in January, returns to the Game Show Network later this month

Season 2 of PEOPLE Puzzler is almost here.

The Game Show Network announced this week that the second season of the competition series, hosted by Leah Remini, will premiere Sep. 27.

The half-hour show, which debuted in January, puts three contestants' pop culture knowledge to the test as they face off to rack up points by solving crossword puzzles, like those in PEOPLE's weekly issues. It was renewed for season 2 in June.

Remini, 51, shared the premiere date announcement on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes clip of herself filming. In the video, Remini is caught up in a conversation with a contestant when a producer lets her know "it's time to get started."

"You know I love talking to people," she replies.

"I'm always getting in 'trouble' for talking too much to our amazing contestants," she captioned the post. "Shooting season 2 of #peoplepuzzler. New episodes starting Monday, September 27th, on @gameshownetwork @people #bts."

Remini previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she decided to join the series.

"I was literally like, 'Yes!'" the King of Queens actress said of her reaction when asked to host.

"When something like this comes along, I feel like it's a blessing. I just love connecting with people."

While Remini admitted she didn't know "nine out of 10" of the questions contestants were quizzed about, she said she enjoys filming because of the connection she's able to make with the players.

"The most exciting time was walking out on stage and seeing the contestants," she said. "I love people. People who know me know that I would prefer to go to your family's barbecue than any Hollywood event."