Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old (by Aug. 1) and in Los Angeles when taping takes place in August and September

If you possess pop culture expertise, then PEOPLE Puzzler is looking for you!

The Leah Remini-hosted competition series, which is currently casting for season 2, is seeking outgoing individuals who are looking to put their pop culture knowledge and puzzle-solving skills to the test for a chance to win $10,000.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old (by Aug. 1) and in Los Angeles when taping takes place in August and September. Applications can be sent to crosswordtvcasting@gmail.com.

PEOPLE Puzzler combines both pop culture and fun facts. Three contestants can earn points by solving crossword puzzles like the ones in PEOPLE's weekly issues. At the end of round three, the player with the most points will go on to compete in the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round and will have a chance to win $10,000.

Leah Remini's Puzzler

Earlier this month, it was announced that the half-hour game show was renewed for a second season on Game Show Network. The series first premiered earlier this year and is slated to return with all-new episodes this coming fall.

Remini, 51, celebrated the renewal news on Instagram.

"Excited to announce that we are going to do another season of #PeoplePuzzler," the King of Queens alum wrote on June 2. "So, thank you all for watching and making this show a success! I look forward to laughing with our contestants and giving away some $."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Remini previously told PEOPLE that being approached to host the show was "a blessing" since she enjoys "connecting with people."

"I really do love the PEOPLE puzzles because it's pop culture and it's fun facts," she said. "That's what the show is based on. The most exciting time was walking out on stage and seeing the contestants. I love people."