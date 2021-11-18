Remini was previously was the show's guest host in October, during the season 13 premiere week

Leah Remini Is Returning to The Wendy Williams Show to guest co-host with Drag Race's Michelle Visage

Leah Remini is stepping back in as guest host for The Wendy Williams Show!

The King of Queens alum, 51, and RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage will co-host the daytime syndicated talk show for two weeks from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10, the show announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Remini said: "Michelle and I couldn't be more grateful to Wendy, her amazing crew, Debmar-Mercury and most of all, Wendy's loyal fans for liking us and for trusting us to have us hold it down until Wendy's return."

Executive producer David Perler called the duo "authentic and a joy to watch."

"We are thrilled to be able to give our viewers another two weeks with them co-hosting 'Wendy' as viewers will feel like they are sitting at the kitchen table with their best girlfriends having their morning coffee," he continued.

"Leah worked very hard to respect what Wendy has built and also brings a special style of her own to Wendy's audience."

Remini previously hosted the daytime talk show in October during the season 13 premiere week, amid Williams' ongoing health issues.

"Wendy's shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit," executive producer David Perler said last month of Remini, who is also the host of PEOPLE Puzzler on Game Show Network. "Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way."

Williams' recent health struggles have delayed the return of her syndicated series. The season 13 premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams, 57, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health struggles.

It was then pushed back for a second time to Oct. 18, with the show announcing late last month that Williams had recovered from COVID but was still dealing with additional health issues.