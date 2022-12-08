Entertainment TV Leah Remini Speaks Out About Kirstie Alley's 'Very Sad' Death: 'My Prayers Do Go Out to Her 2 Children' The two actresses had been at odds for years before Kirstie Alley's unexpected death from cancer on Monday By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 11:33 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Leah Remini is speaking out after Kirstie Alley's death. "The news of Kirstie Alley's passing is very sad," Remini, 52, said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. The actresses had been engaged in a years-long public war of words after Remini broke with the Scientology in 2013. Alley was very critical of the King of Queens alum's claims about the Church, even calling her former friend a "bigot" in a 2013 Howard Stern interview. Remembering Kirstie Alley's Life in Photos Getty (2) In her statement this week, Remini added that she's thinking of the Cheers star's children, True Stevenson, 30, and Lillie Stevenson, 28, during this time. "Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom," she continued. "I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization." Kirstie Alley's Colon Cancer Was Diagnosed Not Long Before Her Death — What Women Should Know On Monday, Alley's children confirmed her passing "after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." She was 71. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE, which was also shared on Alley's Instagram page. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care." Kirstie Alley. Cindy Ord/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. True and Lillie continued, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time." A rep for the Drop Dead Gorgeous star later revealed her client had been diagnosed with colon cancer.