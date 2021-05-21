The PEOPLE Puzzler host said she feared “that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required”

Leah Remini Shares Admissions Letter After Being Accepted into NYU: ‘I Am So Excited, in Tears’

Leah Remini is headed to New York University this fall!

The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 50, revealed on Thursday that she was accepted into an associate's program in liberal arts at NYU, posting a copy of her admissions letter that she received Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys," she began in an Instagram post.

Describing herself as "a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life," Remini said that her being accepted into the prestigious school "is a very big day for me."

Remini continued, "This didn't come easy."

Leah remini Credit: Bryan Bedder/getty

Remini also addressed her own personal doubts that made her wait before applying to college.

"It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age.... I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life," she wrote. "I am ready to do the work and honestly, I'm scared s—less! And I am excited to start on my journey. It's just never too late is it?"

The actress thanked NYU for believing in her as well as her friend John who is a part of the tutoring organization Innovative Education Solutions.

"You are an amazing man and anyone needing someone to cheer them on, to walk them through this (sometimes) intimidating process, who are scared to take this first step, should choose you!" she said of her friend. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She added the hashtags: "Go After Your Dreams" and "Dream Big"

RELATED VIDEO: Leah Remini Felt 'Inspired' by Jennifer Lopez's Inauguration Performance: 'On So Many Levels'

Remini's former Dancing with the Stars castmate Maksim Chmerkovskiy commented, "I'm so proud of you my love!!!"

The actress' friend and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas also posted a heartfelt tribute.

"In true Leah fashion she took it on, faced her fears, and applied to NYU for fall semester 2021. And guess what? SHE GOT IN!!!!! SHE GOT IN!!!!," Thomas wrote in part.

NYU New York University | Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.