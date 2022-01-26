Leah Messer Says Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley Is 'Absolutely Perfect' After Teen Mom Debut

"He's just every quality that I needed in someone,” the reality star said of her boyfriend

The reality star, 29, called her partner "absolutely perfect" during a virtual interview with E! News on Wednesday.

"He's just every quality that I needed in someone, wanted in someone," she said. "The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another because he's just great."

Mobley, 25, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, four months after Messer made their relationship Instagram official in September.

During the episode, the mother of three revealed to Mobley that she's "trying not to be as guarded" when it comes to their relationship. "I'm trying to accept your kindness," she told her boyfriend. "I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."

In response, Mobley reassured her: "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s— for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."

Messer also shared that she is working on "being more open" in their relationship with the help of life coach and psychology expert, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who appeared in Tuesday's episode.

"Dr. Bryant really helped out with that, letting my guard down and trusting [Mobley]," she revealed during her appearance on E! News. "Like, it's okay. He cares about you. He's showing up for you and let him... and I was like, 'Okay.'"

Ahead of Mobley's debut on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Messer shared her excitement about her boyfriend being part of the episode on Instagram.

"Inviting your butt to join us at the #TeenMomFamilyReunion was the best decision I made," she captioned a photo of them together. "You even had roses waiting on me when I got home. Thank you for your patience and love. 🥺 Ilysm & Can't wait to see it air next week! 🙏🏼❤️"

Mobley responded in the comment section, writing, "Love you more, my 🌎🤞🏾❤️"

