Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Fires Back at Jenelle Evans Over Custody Diss: 'Stop Attacking People'

Leah Messer wants no part in her former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans‘ latest drama.

Last week, Evans defended herself after fans criticized her for temporarily losing custody of two of her kids after her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog earlier this year. In her tweets, Evans mentioned Messer, who fought for custody of her twins Aleeah and Aliannah with ex-husband Corey Simms in 2015.

After Evans, 27, insisted she was a “damn good mom,” one fan responded: “Good moms don’t get their kids taken away. Just sayin…”

“So I guess Leah’s not a good mom?” Evans fired back. “She got her kids taken and given back just like me.”

Then, Messer stepped in.

“She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me?” the 27-year-old tweeted. “Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media.”

“She ain’t worth my time,” she added after a fan applauded her for clapping back.

The back-and-forth continued on Monday as Evans tweeted, “Never knew stating facts on Twitter was attacking people.” Messer hasn’t responded.

In May, Evans and Eason lost custody of their 2-year-old daughter Ensley, Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, both from previous relationships, over the dog incident. Eason allegedly shot the animal for biting Ensley in the face.

The couple regained custody of the kids in July. Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after the scandal — confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Police later said that Eason would not face animal cruelty charges because Evans told them the story was all made up for “publicity.” She immediately denying telling authorities that she’d lied, telling TMZ, “I mean, the dog isn’t here. I mean, I don’t know what happened.:

Evans’ mother Barbara reportedly still maintains custody of Evans’ eldest child, 9-year-old son Jace from a previous relationship.