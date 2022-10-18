Leah Messer is looking forward to the next chapter following her split with fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

The Teen Mom star, 30, addressed speculation over the reason for the couple's split on Twitter on Monday.

"While y'all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we're solid," she wrote. "Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us."

The pair confirmed in an exclusive joint statement shared with PEOPLE last week that they had split two months after getting engaged.

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they said.

The statement continued: "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

"We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together," they continued.

In August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Mobley had proposed to Messer on the beach during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. The proposal came as the couple enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef.

"It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," Messer told PEOPLE at the time, with Mobley adding, "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

Messer first made her relationship with Mobley Instagram-official in September 2021 after sharing a PDA-filled snap together. Over the last year, they continued to provide fans with several glimpses of their relationship online.

Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith. She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.