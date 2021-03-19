Leah McSweeney Supports Friend Tinsley Mortimer with Sex and the City Meme After Breakup

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have called it quits more than a year after getting engaged

Leah McSweeney is showing support for her good friend, Tinsley Mortimer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Mood," McSweeney captioned the post. "Had To delete my trash # Because people are trying to have this post removed for hate speech. LOL. Proving my # is very true."

Commenting on the Married to the Mob designer's post, Mortimer wrote, "Love you beyond! You're a dear true friend!" The former RHONY star also added praise-hands and sparkling-heart emojis to her comment.

"Love you," replied McSweeney, 38, alongside four red heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Leah McSweeney's Instagram comments Image zoom Leah McSweeney's Instagram comments

Kluth, 40, told PEOPLE on Thursday that he and Mortimer ended their engagement several months ago, more than a year after the CouponCabin CEO proposed.

"After 14 months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," Kluth told PEOPLE in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us."

"I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future," the statement continued.

Kluth concluded in the statement, "While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship."

Tinsley Mortimer Image zoom Scott Kluth and Tinsley Mortimer | Credit: Tinsley Mortimer/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement: "An Incredibly Difficult Decision," He Says

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Mortimer, who starred on seasons 9 through 12 of RHONY, was "blindsided" by the breakup.

"This was not mutual; she was blindsided. She's on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement," said the insider. "She trusted him that this time was going to be different."

The two met in February 2017, when Mortimer's RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind date. They were on and off for the next few years before getting engaged in November 2019 on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of Christmas carolers.