RHONY: Leah McSweeney Slams Ramona Singer for Gossiping About Her Bipolar Disorder

"Don't talk about my mental health," Leah McSweeney said of Ramona Singer

Leah McSweeney found herself "repulsed" after learning that costar Ramona Singer had been gossiping about her mental health.

Tensions between the women came to a head on Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, after Ramona told Sonja Morgan (while viewing her clothing line at Century 21) that she heard Leah, 37, is bipolar — and believed it to be the reason why Leah acted the way she did at the 63-year-old's birthday party.

As viewers recall, Ramona was visibly upset with Leah on last week's episode after she felt the Married to the Mob founder got a little too drunk at the bash. (Earlier on Thursday's episode, Ramona revealed to Luann de Lesseps that she was "disgusted" by Leah and had no desire to speak to her.)

"I found out she's bipolar and she's on medication and I know people who are bipolar and you cannot mix alcohol with meds, it makes you act not responsible. It's actually very dangerous," Ramona told Sonja, 56.

Ramona explained during a confessional interview that she found out about Leah's diagnosis through a friend.

"They go, 'Ramona listen, this Leah girl, she writes a blog and on a blog she says she's bipolar,' " Ramona said, adding that she felt the revelation was an aha moment.

"That explains it all!" Ramona said.

Image zoom Leah McSweeney at Ramona Singer's birthday party Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

Sonja admitted in her own confessional interview that she was a bit suspicious of the claim, saying: "Why is Ramona telling me this and where is she getting this information. Is it true even? I'm getting along well with Leah."

Later in the episode, the women, including Sonja, Ramona, Leah, Dorinda Medley and Luann, touched down in Cancun, Mexico, for their annual girls' trip, where the drama unfolded.

After arriving at their massive villa, Ramona vented to Sonja, explaining that she was still upset with Leah over what happened at her birthday party.

"You said she lifted up her skirt. She said she didn't," Sonja said.

"I had to run over to her and pull down her dress," Ramona said, getting emotional, to which Sonja admitted that Leah should have "been on her best behavior."

"Thank you!" Ramona said.

"I have to agree with Ramona the way she tells this story, you gotta go to certain events like this and reel it in until they know you better. You can't go in there and pull up your dress and show your hoo-ha unless you're Sonja Morgan," Sonja said in a confessional interview.

Meanwhile, Leah shared with Dorinda that she too was "hurt" by Ramona — due to her talking about Leah's mental health and refusing to talk to the fashion designer since the party.

"Whatever, I don't care about the party. She's saying I showed my vagina to people, which is demeaning and it's a lie and whatever. But when you start talking about 'Leah has depression, she's on pills,' it's a line that you don't cross," Leah said to Dorinda.

"When did she say this?" Dorinda asked, to which Leah shared, "to Sonja."

"When did you share this with [Ramona]?" Dorinda asked.

"I didn't," Leah said. "She must've done some digging."

"Right before the trip to Mexico, Sonja called me and she let it slip out that Ramona was gossiping about me having bipolar disorder, which I find repulsive as f---," Leah said in a confessional interview.

"I was diagnosed with bipolar 2 disorder on my 30th birthday and really dedicated the last seven years of my life to getting it under control and to getting myself in a good place. I'm not even on medication, so for her to be talking about it in this way is despicable," Leah shared.

"She's got to quit it," Dorinda said to Leah. "You are a wonderful girl. You know I've fallen in love with you. I feel we've gotten very close and I respect you so much — not only as a woman, but as a mother."

"This is a smear campaign," Dorinda said in a confessional interview of Ramona spreading rumors about Leah's mental health.

"The sum of who you are is how you treat other people ... and right now the way you're treating people is less than f------ zero," Leah said of Ramona, adding, "Don't talk about my vagina and don't talk about my mental health."

Afterwards, Dorinda tried to convince Ramona to sit down and talk with Leah, but Ramona refused saying, "She should come to me."

"She hurt me and that's it," Ramona said.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City Sophy Holland/Bravo

Sonja explained in a confessional she also felt Leah should apologize. "She's got to own it," Sonja said.

Ramona and Leah finally got a chance to talk out their issues at dinner after Sonja drunkenly belted out: "Leah never said anything to you."

(Earlier in the evening, Dorinda and Leah admitted to being upset with Ramona for not reprimanding Sonja for being drunk the way she's scolded Leah. "Sonja is very sloppy right now and Ramona doesn't give a flying f---," Leah said.)

"Alright, I'm right here," Leah said to Sonja, promoting Luann to ask her to address the "fish in the room" because they were eating ceviche.

"Leah, say what you want to say to Ramona in a kind manner," Sonja instructed Leah.

"I really don't have that much to say for once in my life except that I'm really disappointed that you would talk about my depression issues behind my back as a way to belittle me when I've actually overcome all of them," Leah told Ramona.

"Maybe I'm trying to make an excuse for your behavior, how you hurt me," Ramona said back.

"What behavior?" Leah asked, to which Ramona tried to shut the conversation down: "Nothing, just forget about it."

"Ramona told me that you were bipolar and that's why you were acting like that," Sonja interjected.

Leah insisted she had no idea what could have made Ramona so upset, and asked: "Acting like what?"

"You know, I really don't want to do this in a group atmosphere," Ramona quipped.

"But you're talking about my vagina to half of the upper east side!" Leah said.

"I have no interest in your body parts at all," Ramona fired back.

"Then why do you keep talking about it?" Leah said, to which Ramona yelled back: "I don't talk about it, you're talking about it!"

"You hurt me," Ramona continued

"She's clearly trying to deflect the whole situation and gaslight me because I hurt her so badly but she can't seem to tell me how I hurt her," Leah said in a confessional interview.

"I took you in. If you don't get it, then I can't explain it to you," Ramona said.

After continued back and forth, Ramona gave up, saying, "You know what, I don't know what I'm saying."

"I'm crazy, you're right," Ramona said, prompting Leah to say, "I never said that you are crazy."

"Thank you, lovely to know you," Ramona fired back, before storming off to her room.

"I didn't do anything!" Leah said. "She needs to stop talking about my vagina."

The drama between the women will continue on next week's episode, and it appears Ramona will find herself at odds with Dorinda.

"You're being terrible. Get your s--- together," Dorinda tells Ramona in the teaser for next week.

"You're the one who has a drinking problem, you and Sonja," Ramona says back.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.