Ramona Singer's birthday party was filled with drama in more ways than one

Leah McSweeney Says Dorinda Medley Went to the Hospital After Ramona Singer’s Party

Leah McSweeney is revealing behind-the-scenes details about Ramona Singer's birthday party.

McSweeney first explained that she found it unfair that Singer was upset with her for "dancing very sexually" when other people at the party were dancing as well.

"Sonja was breaking the glass on the tray," Cohen then recalled of Sonja Morgan dancing on top of a mirrored glass ottoman.

McSweeney nodded, adding that Medley, 55, was also involved with dancing on the glass.

"And the glass got in Dorinda's foot, and Sonja had to bring Dorinda to the emergency room," she said, adding, "Yet I am the scapegoat. Story of my life."

As seen on the episode, Singer, 63, demanded a production shutdown and threatened to quit the show after McSweeney began dancing "like a stripper" during her party.

"Ramona, don't act like I was doing that," McSweeney, 37, said after Singer pulled her off of Luann de Lesseps' lap, where she had been grinding along with Medley and Elyse Slaine. "I am not being de classe. I was joking around with them."

Image zoom Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer Bravo

"I don't know if Leah knows what's happening right now, and I don't really give a s---," Singer told the cameras. "She's embarrassing me and I'm embarrassed for her. There are a hundred women in here. No, no, no!"

"You're dancing like a stripper," Singer told McSweeney, after pulling her dress back down to cover her underwear.

"Get the f---ing producers here," Singer said. "We're done. Shut it down."

"Ramona, calm down," McSweeney responded. "I'm having fun. You're being f---ing psychotic."

"I'll f---ing quit the show right now," Singer told a producer. "I'm done. Cameras down. We're done. Break production. We're done!"

In May, McSweeney, who has had a hot and cold friendship with Singer this season, criticized her behavior on Instagram.

She concluded: "Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion."