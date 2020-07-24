Leah McSweeney Says Dorinda Medley Went to the Hospital After Ramona Singer’s Party
Ramona Singer's birthday party was filled with drama in more ways than one
Leah McSweeney is revealing behind-the-scenes details about Ramona Singer's birthday party.
During Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City star discussed the latest drama-filled episode of the Bravo reality show, which resulted in Dorinda Medley seeking medical attention after Singer's celebration.
McSweeney first explained that she found it unfair that Singer was upset with her for "dancing very sexually" when other people at the party were dancing as well.
"Sonja was breaking the glass on the tray," Cohen then recalled of Sonja Morgan dancing on top of a mirrored glass ottoman.
McSweeney nodded, adding that Medley, 55, was also involved with dancing on the glass.
"And the glass got in Dorinda's foot, and Sonja had to bring Dorinda to the emergency room," she said, adding, "Yet I am the scapegoat. Story of my life."
As seen on the episode, Singer, 63, demanded a production shutdown and threatened to quit the show after McSweeney began dancing "like a stripper" during her party.
"Ramona, don't act like I was doing that," McSweeney, 37, said after Singer pulled her off of Luann de Lesseps' lap, where she had been grinding along with Medley and Elyse Slaine. "I am not being de classe. I was joking around with them."
"I don't know if Leah knows what's happening right now, and I don't really give a s---," Singer told the cameras. "She's embarrassing me and I'm embarrassed for her. There are a hundred women in here. No, no, no!"
"You're dancing like a stripper," Singer told McSweeney, after pulling her dress back down to cover her underwear.
"Get the f---ing producers here," Singer said. "We're done. Shut it down."
"Ramona, calm down," McSweeney responded. "I'm having fun. You're being f---ing psychotic."
"I'll f---ing quit the show right now," Singer told a producer. "I'm done. Cameras down. We're done. Break production. We're done!"
In May, McSweeney, who has had a hot and cold friendship with Singer this season, criticized her behavior on Instagram.
"But enough about me. Tune in tonight for Ramona. Watch her get embarrassed by MY 'bad' behavior. Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on IG during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got s---faced," McSweeney said about Singer. (As audiences will recall, during a past cast trip, the RHONY ladies traveled to Colombia, where many of them got diarrhea after a terrifying boat ride and Singer reportedly left a poop smear on the floor.)
She concluded: "Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.