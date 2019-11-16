Leah McSweeney Is Bravo's Newest Real Housewives of New York City Star

It’s official! Leah McSweeney is officially a New York City Housewife.

On Friday, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of fashion label Married to the Mob was announced as the newest star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, during BravoCon’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping.

She’ll be joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

Asked by host Andy Cohen about her impersonation of her cast mates, McSweeney said, “They’re all unique individuals, but they’re all very badass.”

PEOPLE had reported in August that McSweeney was one of the women who was filming for RHONY‘s upcoming twelfth season, in place of Bethenny Frankel — who had left the show.

“A few women had been previously testing for a spot, one of which is Leah McSweeney,” a source told PEOPLE. “Reports that she’s a new Housewife are very premature — they’ve been known to downgrade people if they don’t gel with the group, like Barbara Kavovit last year.”

“There’s also always a chance the network could bring someone else back, too,” the source adds. “Bravo rarely closes the door to those possibilities, and Bethenny’s high salary could open things up. No one really knows what’ll happen right now. And if they do, they’re not telling the cast just yet.”

Also in August, de Lesseps teased about McSweeney’s addition, telling Michelle Collins on her SiriusXM show that the Bravo series had cast someone great.

“I can’t tell you who, but I think they did!” she said. “Don’t quote me.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to premiere in 2020.