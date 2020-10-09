Leah McSweeney Hangs with New RHONY Star Eboni K. Williams: 'Let the Games Begin'

Newbies unite.

]"Let the games begin 👸🏼👸🏾 @ebonikwilliams #rhony," McSweeney, 38, captioned a selfie of the two snapped at Nobu in downtown Manhattan.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams, 37, said in a statement on Thursday. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

Williams is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News. She also has hosting credits on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, NBA 2K and more.

In an interview with Essence, Williams said she's "thrilled" and "honored" by the opportunity. "This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years," she said. "It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women."

The casting news comes after the franchise lost Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. Mortimer, 45, left RHONY mid-season to move to Chicago to be with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth. And after five seasons on the show, Medley, 55, announced her departure in August, recently revealing that she was not asked back by Bravo.

"One thing I take very seriously is meeting each one of these women in a real-life, authentic capacity — not bringing any preconceptions [based on] what I may or may not have seen on television before as a viewer or a fan," Williams told Essence of her costars. "These women are now a part of my real life, and a part of my real world, and I welcome all that comes with that. All the ups, all the downs, and all the bumps along the way."

"You're gonna see me forming very genuine and authentic relationships with each one of these women," she promised.