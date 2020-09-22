"My work here isn't done yet!" the fashion designer, who joined RHONY in season 12, said on Instagram

Leah McSweeney Confirms She’s Returning to RHONY : 'My Work Here Isn't Done Yet!'

Leah McSweeney is comin' back!

The fashion designer, 38, announced on Instagram Monday that she will be returning to Real Housewives of New York after joining the reality series in season 12.

Sharing on Instagram an announcement that she recently signed with WME, McSweeney wrote in the comments of the post that she is "comin back" to the Bravo series.

"My work here isn't done yet!" she added.

Bravo had no comment on McSweeney's return.

McSweeney and her fellow RHONY castmates recently reunited in-person to film the season 12 reunion.

The rookie housewife shared a selfie on Instagram after the taping, joking that her "reunion cherry has been popped."

Host Andy Cohen had previously assured fans that "a lot of protocols" were in place for the in-person reunion to ensure safety from the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Everybody has to get tested, there's very few crew, there's very few people allowed, we are all six feet apart," he said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in July.

McSweeney's announcement of her return to RHONY comes just one day after she shared some other news with her followers.

"People are [messaging] me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes, asking me if I got a nose job, asking me if I got beat up. I am not trying to hide anything from anybody," McSweeney said on her Instagram Stories Sunday. "I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty and I could not be happier."

The reality star — who has previously been candid about her life, including her bipolar disorder and relationship with alcohol — added that she'll always be honest with her followers.