Lea Michele's Wedding Planning Is Starting Where So Many Brides Before Her Have: Pinterest!

Lea Michele‘s wedding planning is off to a slow start — which is just how she wants it.

A little more than a month since she revealed her engagement to Zandy Reich, the Glee alum, 31, says she’s prioritizing her tour with former costar Darren Criss (which kicked off on Wednesday) before she starts selecting place settings and floral arrangements.

“Right now, I’m really focused on this tour,” she told PEOPLE just before giving the commencement address at Uplift Peak Preparatory high school on behalf of Whirlpool’s Congrats, Parents campaign. “But I’m also slowly looking at Pinterest and finding things I like and that excited me.”

“It’s a really incredible time,” she added. “I’m so grateful and really excited for everything.”

Zandy Reich and Lea Michele Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

And she means it. When asked what element of the big day she’s most looking forward to, she pointed to simply tying the knot with Reich, the president of clothing company AYR.

“I honestly have to say I think just getting married is probably the best — and celebrating with all of my friends and family,” she said.

Michele announced her engagement on Instagram in late April, posting a photo of herself with her ring-bearing hand on her face. “Yes,” she wrote in the caption, including a diamond ring emoji.

She later revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Reich, her boyfriend of over a year, surprised her with the proposal while they were in the Hamptons. Reich gave Michele a four-carat diamond ring personally designed for the bride-to-be with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

“It was a super private proposal,” a friend of the actress told PEOPLE just days after the big moment. “Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky. He’s a really nice guy. Lea is extremely happy.”

Apparently, some of that happiness stems from her new tour with Criss. “We’ve been working so hard on it and I want everyone to get an amazing performance,” Michele told PEOPLE. “I really want to launch that and make sure that gets all my attention for the time being. And then I’ll switch into wedding mode.”

One big piece of the wedding, however, has already been decided: Her Spring Awakening costar and BFF Jonathan Groff will be her maid of honor.