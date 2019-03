For her March 9 wedding to boyfriend of two years Zandy Reich at Napa’s Carneros Resort in California, Lea Michele walked down the aisle in a custom Monique Lhuillier dress fit for a princess.

She chose a strapless gown with structural sweetheart neckline and silk gazar draped over the corset-style bodice. The voluminous hand-tufted skirt and cathedral-length veil made from hand-appliquéd lace created the ultimate fairytale silhouette.