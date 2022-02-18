Lea Michele Shares Sweet Photo from 'Best Friend Getaway' with Jonathan Groff

Lea Michele revealed her and Jonathan Groff's "first stop" on their trip is San Francisco

On Thursday, Michele, 35, shared a cute selfie that featured her smiling with her Spring Awakening costar, 36.

She noted in the caption that the two are enjoying a "best friend getaway," kicking things off in San Francisco.

Michele also posted a snapshot of Groff flashing a big smile in her Instagram Story, writing, "[love] you JG."

During their BFF escape, Michele and Groff enjoyed a performance from their Spring Awakening costar John Gallagher Jr., who stars in the world premiere of the musical Swept Away at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of Gallagher Jr. to her Instagram Story, Michele wrote, "Got to see our dear friend @JohnGallagherJunior deliver the most unbelievable performance in Swept Away @BerkeleyRep."

The special moments come after Michele, Groff, and Gallagher Jr. reunited with their original Spring Awakening costars for a one-night-only concert benefitting the Actors Fund. The show's Tony Award-winning director, Michael Mayer, was also involved in the sold-out November show, which marked its 15th anniversary.

Days before the big night, original star Lauren Pritchard told PEOPLE she and Groff played a huge part in making the reunion happen.

Following the birth of Pritchard's son Xander and Michele's son Ever, both 1, Groff joked in a text thread between the cast that the two tots would one day have to see their mothers perform "Mama Who Bore Me" from the musical — setting the reunion into motion.

"The next night, I had this very vivid dream that we all got back together for a one-night-only concert, we did it as a benefit concert, and it was filmed, and we were all there," Pritchard told PEOPLE. "So I called Jonathan the next day, and I say, 'Groff, I had this amazing vivid dream.' Why can't we do a one-night-only concert?"

Last January, Pritchard and Groff began reaching out to the entire cast and creative team with the blessing of creators Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. "Everyone said yes immediately," said Pritchard, "and by the end of January we had everyone finally reconnected."

Spring Awakening began previews on Broadway on Nov. 16, 2006, and officially opened the following December. The musical, which starred a young Michele prior to her breakout role as Glee's Rachel Berry, went on to win eight Tony Awards, including one for best musical.

